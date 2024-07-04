The group draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers is scheduled for today, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The draw will begin at 12:30 GMT.

The Black Stars have risen from 14th to 12th in the continent’s FIFA rankings, securing a spot among the top-seeded nations for the draw.

Joining the Black Stars in Pot 1 are hosts Morocco, current AFCON champions Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt.

This placement ensures that the four-time African champions will avoid facing these teams in the qualifying group stage.

A total of 48 teams will be divided into four pots of 12, based on their FIFA rankings, to determine the qualifiers for the 35th edition of AFCON.

The draw will create 12 groups, labelled from A to L, each containing four teams.

The top two teams from each of the 11 groups, excluding the one containing hosts Morocco, will qualify for the tournament.

In the group with Morocco, the host nation will automatically qualify along with the highest-ranked remaining team, regardless of their position.

The qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON are set to begin in September later this year.

The draw will be conducted by Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé and Moroccan legend Marouane Chamakh.

Full Pots: