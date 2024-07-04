The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has dismissed the petition by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu that sought to remove his successor, Kissi Agyebeng from office.

According to Joy News sources, the Chief Justice determined that the factual and legal foundation of the petition fall short of the standard required to establish a prima facie case for the removal of the special prosecutor

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was reportedly sent to the President by Mr Amidu and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr Amidu alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Mr Amidu also claimed that by arresting individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof Frimpong Boateng, the Special Prosecutor abused his office.

