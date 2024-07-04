Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the National Cathedral project has epitomised massive corruption and disrespect towards Ghanaians.

His comments follow the recent disclosure by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare, that an amount of GH¢339 million has been released for the National Cathedral project.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on July 4, he said, “Lack of prioritisation, the abysmal levels of policy formation, the disrespect for the Ghanaian people and the disregard for our laws. All of those ingredients are at play when you analyse this cathedral project.”

“How come a project which was presented to us as a private project, a personal pledge of the president which would not require public funds- the President was emphatic – indeed, when the president met the eminent clergy, the first time he constituted the board of trustees, he told them that they were not going to use public funds. They were going to raise resources from outside the public purse,” he said.

“How did we move from no state resources to seed capital? After they began to carry out amendment when we had exposed the lack of sincerity, lack of candour with the claims that they would not use public funds, they then made a significant shift and said they are going to use minimum resources and that it will be just a seed fund.”

Mr Ablakwa stated that there is a need for clarity on the exact amount allocated from the public purse, which declaration is legally required for all government expenditures.

“There ought to be a figure. As lawmakers we are required to know what the amount is, because every single project in the budget that is the law, you must provide the specific amount. Up till now, the government has not told us that seed fund, what it will amount to,” he said.

