Basic schools in Baniekrom in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region are empty following a shooting incident that claimed three lives.

A few metres from the shooting scene is God is One Preparatory School, where only 30 of the over 100 pupils turned up for classes.

The Baniekrom D/A basic school also has barely empty classes, with few school kids occupying desks in a quiet and pressurized environment.

The Assembly member, Kingsley Asare speaking to Adom News said no security apparatus has been cited in the area, inducing fear among the people.

The victims, youths from a nearby community, were shot by a local fetish priest who claimed they were part of a group attempting to attack him.

The incident occurred in a secluded area near the residence of the suspect, Osman Majeed, a fetish priest.

Three of the young men died instantly at the scene, and another person, who was also part of the group, succumbed to gunshot wounds later.

Bloodstains and bullet cartridges were still visible at the scene a day after the incident, highlighting the severity of the violence.