Nana Odeneho Kyeremateng, the former Executive Chairman of Comet Properties Limited, has issued a stern warning to potential land buyers regarding properties located at Comet Estates in Asabi-Brekuso, Eastern Region, Ghana.

Expressing frustration, Kyeremateng vehemently opposed the ongoing trend of purchasing lands from unauthorized sources within Comet Estates.

He particularly singled out the actions of certain members of the Nii Odai Ntow Family of Kwabenya, accusing them of encroaching on Comet Properties Limited’s land and unlawfully selling it to unsuspecting buyers.

Kyeremateng vowed to tirelessly combat these illegal transactions, declaring his determination to defend the company’s rightful ownership of the land until his last breath.

Kyeremateng highlighted the deceptive practices employed by individuals such as Nana Opoku Kyekyeku, who falsely claimed ownership of Comet Estates land.

He emphasized that such individuals only possessed a fraction of the land they purported to own and had no legitimate claim to Comet Estates.

The land space in reference

Moreover, Kyeremateng cautioned prospective buyers against assuming dormant company lands were available for purchase, warning of potential legal repercussions if the company chose to reclaim the land for development.

He urged buyers to conduct thorough background checks to ensure they were dealing with legitimate landowners, rather than falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

In response to accusations of underdevelopment leveled against Comet Properties Limited by certain parties, Kyeremateng refuted these claims, questioning the credibility of those making such allegations.

He dismissed attempts to tarnish the company’s reputation and urged the public to disregard misleading information propagated by individuals with vested interests.

Kyeremateng presented evidence, including court judgments and land registry documents, to support Comet Properties Limited’s rightful ownership of Comet Estates land.

He condemned the collusion between certain members of the Nii Odai Ntow Family and law enforcement officers to forcibly seize company land and engage in illegal sales.

Nana Kyeremateng called for a halt to unauthorized land transactions within Comet Estates and urged developers to conduct themselves ethically.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to legal processes and cautioned against complicity in unlawful activities that could result in severe consequences for all involved parties.