The decapitated body of a middle-aged man has been found in a school building in a suspected ritual murder incident at Bole in the Savanna Region.

A search party of the Police and community members led to the retrieval of the body on the pavement of the St Kizito’s Primary school.

The yet-to-be-identified man was found naked, with his head and manhood chopped off.

This discovery comes days after a similar incident rocked the town. In the last three months, a number of people have been murdered at different locations in the town.

The Assemblyman for the Mempeasem Electoral Area, Abu Hassan, expressed grave concern over the increasing murder cases in Bole, describing the situation as serious and alarming.

He appealed to the government and security agencies for reinforcement, citing that the current Police presence as insufficient to address the escalating violence.

Abu Hassan mentioned the recent influx of new residents into the community and suggested that the murders might be orchestrated by these newcomers.

He called for measures to regulate and verify the identities of people moving into the area to prevent further incidents.