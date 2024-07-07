In a bid to uphold the leadership by example mantra, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover led an extensive clean-up exercise in the Accra metropolis.

As part of a sanitation campaign launched by the Ga Traditional Council under the authority of Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Titus-Glover led his team to desilt gutters at Tema Station environs.

The sanitation campaign aims to enhance environmental hygiene in the region.

Clad in nose masks, boots and gloves, the Regional Minister went into the chocked gutter and used a shovel to clear accumulated waste.

This activity marked the third day of the campaign, following earlier cleanup exercises in Tema.

Titus-Glover called on the public to support the initiative to make Accra the cleanliness city in Ghana.

He also warned that residents found engaging in unsanitary practices after the exercise would be punished.

Watch video below: