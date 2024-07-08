The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has cautioned invigilators against any form of intimidation and harassment in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Mondaty, the Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi said the invigilators are expected to create a conducive environment for the candidates.

“We want all the invigilators to thoroughly search the students so they don’t carry foreign materials to aid cheating. They shall announce the time and ensure all the candidates get the papers and answer booklets,” he stated.

Mr Kapi however urged the invigilators to refrain from standing on a candidate for long in the cause of monitoring.

“They must endeavour not to shout at them or create any fear. The invigilator must not stand on one candidate for more than a minute that will be too much,” he urged.

The exams will run from today, July 8 to Monday, July 15, 2024, with a total of 569,095 candidates expected to participate.

It would take in 2,123 centres nationwide with 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators to ensure it runs smoothly.

ALSO READ: