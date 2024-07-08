National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has said he cannot commit to constructing a new stadium amid the current economic challenges.

Responding to his plans to address Ghana’s deteriorating sports infrastructure if elected as President, Mr Mahama during a Sunday night press interaction stated that, building a stadium would not be a priority for his government.

“In the current crisis in which we are, I would not stand here and promise that we will build a new stadium,” he said.

“But I’ve said that under the big push, we intend to spend a certain amount of money over five years on providing a good infrastructure to include roads, bridges, agro-industrial parks, and so on and so forth.

“That could include sports facilities. And if we make allocation, then we probably would look at providing such a stadium,” he added.

Presently, Ghana lacks a world-class Category A stadium, leading the Confederation of African Football to make accommodations to allow the nation’s football teams to host continental matches at home.

The Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium, both developed for the 2023 African Games, are the only facilities currently in adequate condition to host significant multi-sport events.

