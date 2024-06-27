The Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has urged the Keta Divisional Police Command, the Municipal Chief Executive, the Interior Minister, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take the death of Jerry Kpesenu seriously and act swiftly in their investigations.

He said it is importance to bring comfort to the bereaved family and the people of Keta.

Mr. Gakpey stated that getting justice is crucial to prevent the people of Keta from taking the law into their own hands.

He demanded an independent autopsy to be conducted at a highly reputable pathology center in Ghana, with all costs covered by the Police to establish the true cause of death.

The MP warned of reprisal attacks by the youth if justice is not served.

ALSO READ: