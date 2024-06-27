Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has shared his thoughts on Mohammed Kudus’ potential transfer to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad is keen on acquiring the 23-year-old forward from West Ham United, offering him a lucrative salary.

Gyan acknowledges Kudus’ potential to become an even bigger star in Europe but also supports players taking opportunities to secure their future.

“If it [reports] is true, it would be a very tough decision, I cannot decide for him, it depends on his people. He is young but if you watch the business module of the game, although we are playing with passion, football is business,” the former Ghana captain told Asaase Radio.

Gyan emphasized that although Kudus is young, the business aspect of football is crucial.

He noted that in Ghana, players are often remembered only during significant events like Black Stars matches and pointed out the financial struggles many face after retirement.

“In Ghana here, they only mention my name when the Black Stars are playing. Many players have died after retirement. It did not even become news; we did not hear of it. The people who would want to see you play in the EPL are thinking of their personal interest” he stated.

Gyan mentioned the hardships retired players face, adding that many have passed away without much notice.

He emphasized that fans’ preferences often reflect their personal interests.

If Kudus opts to move to Asia, he would be following in Gyan’s footsteps.

Gyan made a similar move in 2011 when he left Sunderland for UAE side Al Ain at the age of 25.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and the second most-capped player with 109 appearances, stands as a significant figure in Ghanaian football history.