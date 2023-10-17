There was a heated argument between Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, and Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar over the state of the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

This was after the Deputy Minister said the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO), Volta River Authority (VRA) and other agencies were actively supporting the affected victims.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Ms Abubakar said contrary to claims that the victims had been rejected because they do not vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), government has equipped the agencies with the needed resources to support them.

She added that, after touring the affected areas, doctors and nurses have also been assigned to cater for the health needs of the people.

Fati Abubakar also reiterated government’s commitment in ensuring the communities get back to their normal life after the incident.

But the Keta MP described the claims by the Deputy Information Minister as palpable false.

The furious lawmaker said Ms. Abubakar’s remarks does not reflect the actual reality on the ground.

Mr. Gakpey claimed NADMO only donated small relief items to some affected communities because it is “broke”.

The Keta MP also alleged that, state agencies have abandoned majority of the affected communities and are only focused on Mepe.

In a rebuttal, the Deputy Information Minister said the Keta MP’s claim is borne out of politics.

She stated emphatically that, the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in every nook and cranny of the Volta region have received some relief items.

To Fati, government in this difficult time has shown commitment devoid of partisan politics.

