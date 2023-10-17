The Black Stars of Ghana will wrap up its October international friendly games against the United States of America on Wednesday dawn, October 18.

The West African country suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the first international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday dawn.

The defeat means Chris Hughton has recorded his first defeat as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Under his guidance, Ghana has been slow out of the gate, scoring only one first-half goal since the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss took charge.

Before their defeat versus Mexico, the Black Stars had come back to claim a win or draw in their two previous matches in which they had conceded first while winning their last four contests after netting in the opening half.

However, on Wednesday, Hughton and his charges will have an opportunity to correct their wrongs when they face the USA at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Black Stars will be without defender Joseph Aidoo who suffered a knee injury against Mexico.

Meanwhile, the USA also lost 3-1 to Germany’s national football team at Rentschler Field.

Both teams will now look to return to winning ways ahead of competitive action next month. USA play in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Ghana next month begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar (Nov. 13) and Comoros (Nov. 21) before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Players to Watch

Christian Pulisic (USA)

In the last fixture against Germany, Christian Pulisic gave his side an early lead in the 27-minute. By the hour mark Germany was cruising with a 3-1 score and that also happened to be the final score. Pulisic will remain a key player against Ghana as well. The AC Milan winger has 4 goals and an assist in 8 Serie A appearances this season. In the summer, Pulisic parted ways with Chelsea FC, a team has has played for since 2019.

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

The 23-year-old was seen moving cities in the summer. Mohammed Kudus left the Dutch side AFC Ajax to join West Ham United in London, England. The attacking midfielder has made 5 appearances amounting to a total of 71 minutes in the Premier League for The Hammers and still has a goal to his name. In the September international break, Kudus popped a goal each in two fixtures for the Ghana national team.

Match Facts

Since 2006, both have met four times. It has been an even contest as USA and Ghana have shared the spoils with 2 wins each

As per FIFA Men’s Ranking, USA side is ranked 11th, just a spot behind Spain while Ghana is at 60th worldwide

In the last game, Ghana failed to register a single shot on target versus Mexico national football team

Predicted Lineup

USA predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Turner (GK); Scally, Richards, Ream, Dest; McKennie, Musah, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Ghana predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Ati-Zigi (GK); Schindler, J. Opoku, N. Opoku, Mensah, Ambrosius, Partey, Owusu, Kudus, Paintsil, Williams

When?

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 at 1:30 AM UK Time (6:00 AM IST)

Where?

Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Form

USA (in all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Ghana (in all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Prediction

USA 2-0 Ghana