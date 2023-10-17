The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his visit to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims in the Volta Region.

He told the victims “if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me”.

His remarks during his visit have drawn criticism from the NDC, with some describing them as insensitive.

General Secretary of the Volta regional chapter of the opposition party, James Gunu in a statement, said the President speech caused emotional distress to the victims.

The statement also pointed out the lack of specific assistance and concrete plans mentioned in the President’s speech, leaving flood victims without clear information on the support and resources that will be made available to them.

The NDC further called for a swift and effective response to assist the flood victims during this challenging time.

The party highlighted the need for practical steps to ameliorate the suffering of the victims and urges President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration to address the concerns raised by the flood victims and their advocates promptly.

The President’s words have not been well-received by a section of the public, with many finding them lacking in sensitivity given the gravity of the flooding crisis.

After touring the districts severely affected, President Akufo-Addo assured the affected communities of his administration’s commitment to addressing the situation.

