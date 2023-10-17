President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 16 stirred controversy following his visit to areas affected by Akosombo Dam spillage at Mepe in the Volta Region

In his speech to the victims, President Akufo-Addo said he visited to sympathize with them regardless of the fact that the residents there do not vote for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I shouldn’t be here, because you don’t vote for me.

But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day, you will vote for me and my party.So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathy with all the people of Mepe and the areas affected,” he said.

His comments have been criticized by the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and salvage what’s left of their belongings.

The situation is dire, with the Comboni Hospital staff having to evacuate their quarters and seek shelter under a pavilion.

Patients have also been discharged, with only 10 in critical condition remaining. If the water levels do not recede soon, they may also have to be discharged

Touring the districts severely hit by the unfortunate situation, President Akufo-Addo assured that government is going to do everything in its power to make sure the situation is resolved

He added that nine safe havens have been established in Mepe for the displaced to ensure their safety, adding that all the victims in the shelters have been provided relief items by NADMO.

Touching on the destroyed farmlands, President Akufo-Addo assured that the Ministry of Finance, Food and Agriculture will team up with his office to faction out a comprehensive solution to deal with challenges.

He urged Ghanaians to desist from politicizing such occurrences.

