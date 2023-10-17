All within six months, the couple met as friends, became romantic, he loaned her $80,000 and they split up, according to a claim filed by the man in B.C. Supreme Court

A Vancouver man who had lent his new girlfriend $80,000 is suing her after they broke up and she failed to repay him all of the money.

Xinlong Wang and Yi Hsuan Lee met as friends in June 2022 and the relationship became romantic, according to a notice of civil claim filed by Wang in B.C. Supreme Court.

Within six months, they had split up, but not before Lee borrowed from him $20,000, then a week later $25,000 and then two weeks later, $15,000, the claim said. Wang also alleges he sent Lee several e-transfers on several dates that totalled an additional $20,000.

Lee had borrowed the money on the premise that her mother was ill, the claim said.

“Given the romantic relationship between the parties, Wang was willing to provide an interest-free loan to her without asking her to write a promissory note,” it said.

After they split up in October 2022, Lee signed a promissory note at Wang’s request, saying she would pay back the loan in eight monthly instalments on the last day of each month from October 2022 to May 2023, according to the claim.

She has paid back $18,800 but Wang is suing for $61,200, however if the promissory note is unenforceable, he is suing for damages for breach of contract or unjust enrichment, the claim said.

“The plaintiff and the defendant have a valid and binding contract” in the promissory note and Lee is in default by failing to repay the loan, said Wang.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Lee has yet to file a response.

