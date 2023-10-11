It was a beautiful moment when Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, met former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen at the one-week observation of late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, the Vice President beaming with smiles shook hands with Alan and both patted each others back.

This has put to rest speculations that the two men are at loggerheads following Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Netizens have praised Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen for showing maturity.

