The one-week observance of the passing of his late wife, Theresa Kufuor is underway at the Peduase residence of former President Kufuor.

A lot of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira are there to commiserate with the family.

In a show of solidarity, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and his wife, Christabel are also there to mourn with the bereaved family.

Some chiefs were also present to pay their last respects to the late former First Lady.

Government appointees, Ministers, Members of Parliament, leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) also graced the occasion.

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1 at her home after battling a prolonged illness.

She was 88.

President Akufo-Addo has announced a state funeral for the late Theresa Kufuor.