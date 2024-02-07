Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has charged President Nana Akufo-Addo to reform his government and governance style, just as Parliament has done.

His remarks come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, introduced new Standing Orders that will significantly change how things will be done in Parliament.

The orders will require Members of Parliament (MPs) to undergo a rollcall and recite the National Pledge at the commencement of proceedings.

Speaking at a leadership press briefing, the Minority Leader claimed that President Akufo-Addo’s governance style is poor and must be changed.

Dr. Forson emphasised that MPs will provide accurate comments on the actual state of the economy regarding the President’s State of the Nation Address expected toward the end of the month.

He stressed that the nation is not sitting well with some of the things that are done, and that just as Parliament has made some reforms, the Akufo-Addo-led government should do likewise.

“Yesterday, I called on His Excellency the President, the Vice President to also reform their government because Ghanaians are fast losing hope in our democracy, and we can’t allow this to happen.

“So we also have to reform the way governance is done, and I use this platform once again to call on His Excellency the President to reform his governance style and reform the way governance is conducted in this country in a way that we can get the confidence from the people of Ghana so that this democracy can succeed,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation address to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This annual address, as stipulated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, mandates the President to convey a message on the State of the Nation at the commencement of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

Anticipated to outline the government’s key policy objectives for the year, the address will also shed light on the strategies in place to tackle current economic conditions.

READ ALSO: