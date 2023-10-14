The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has commiserated with the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In a statement, the Association said it acknowledges the pain and trauma of the victims.

It has therefore appealed to the government to devise a mechanism to alleviate the plight of the victims.

“The distress, trauma, and hardships this exercise continues to exert on them are unimaginable. We are in solidarity with all affected individuals in these communities.

We urge the government and all agencies involved in the management of the Akosombo Dam to devise mechanisms that allow for the maintenance of this important national facility, without the perennial displacement of people from their homes and the untold hardships such exercises bring upon them,” the statement read in parts.

UTAG said they have the expertise and are willing to help the government to address the issue.

It added that, it has put in place measures to support the victims in their own small way and also appealed to all Ghanaians to come to the aid of the residents.

“While we mobilize ourselves to donate our widow’s mite in support of those affected, we urge the National Disaster Management Organization to double up its interventions to deal with the plight of those affected.”

The statement concluded by appealing to Ghanaians to support the victims.

“We also appeal to all Ghanaians, home and abroad, and international agencies to come to the aid of these people. Provision of temporary shelter, food and water, medical supplies, etc. will go a long way to help ameliorate their suffering” they appealed.

Several parts of the Volta region have been flooded with residents displaced due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

The government has since set up a 13-member committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, to coordinate responses to address the situation.

