The government has set up a 13-member inter-ministerial committee to coordinate responses to victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

This was announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Information.

The statement noted that, the committee will be chaired by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare.

Other members include: Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.

The rest are; Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye; Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Environment, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie; Minister for Sanitation, Freda Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Hundreds of people in Mepe, Battor and other areas in the North Tongu district of the Volta region have been displaced and rendered homeless following the spillage of water from the Akosombo dam.

This was due to the consistent rise in the water level of the two dams as a result of the continuous rains recently.

