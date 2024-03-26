Akosombo Dam Spillage: Housing Minister cuts sod for Resettlement homes for flood victims

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has cut sod for the construction of resettlement houses in North Tongu District (Mepe) to relocate the affected flood victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

Several communities in North Tongu were affected by the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The flooding submerged the communities and displayed close to 15,000 people in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, cut sod for construction to begin on a housing project to relocate a good number of the 12,000 North Tongu, Central Tongu, and South Tongu constituents affected by the flood.

He said the resettlement for the affected victims is a result of data collection by NADMO and other agencies which deemed it necessary to construct the resettlement homes.

He commended the MMDCEs, chiefs and elders for releasing land for the resettlement.

The Minister assured the residents that, the lead contractor would come to the site to do proper clearing of the land and begin the week as soon as possible to complete it in record time.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, explained that the relocation will begin to restore the dignity of the people of North Tongu and ensure they live in much healthier conditions.

He also appealed to the District Assembly and the traditional leaders who will be the beneficiaries to give their maximum support to the contractor to help complete the project on time.

The project is expected to be completed in six months.

