The Amankralo of Mepe, Togbe Kwesi Nego VI, has appealed to government to erect defense walls along the river belt and also rehabilitate the Mepe town roads.

Togbe Nego’s request followed the visit by the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to break grounds for the construction of resettlement houses for the affected flood victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage.

Togbe Kwesi Nego noted that, when the river defense wall is erected, it will help mitigate the risk of future flooding in the area.

The Amankralo also appealed for rehabilitation of town roads which has been destroyed by the floods.

He stated that, though the Sector Minister is not in charge of road construction, he could lobbying for it to be done.

Togbe Kwesi Nego also indicated that, Mepe town needs a proper drainage system and they would be very happy if the Mr. Oppong Nkrumah would help them.

