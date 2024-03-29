The Advocacy and Policy Engagement Director at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has urged Ghanaians to transcend the traditional two-party system and take informed voting decisions.

He urged citizens to courageously back candidates who offer tangible solutions to the country’s pressing issues.

In an interview on Citi TV, Dr. Asante said Ghana is currently grappling with an economic crisis unparalleled since the 1980s.

He lamented the lack of clear explanations from political candidates regarding their strategies to tackle these challenges.

Mr. Asante noted that, some candidates are making ambiguous pledges that fail to address the nation’s actual problems.

“I really hope that Ghanaians tackle this business as usual two-party kind of sloganeering. We are in an election year. Already you will hear people putting out very empty promises that have nothing to do with the problems that we are facing.

“We have an economic crisis that we haven’t seen since the 80s and nobody is coming to tell us how are they going to fix that problem.”

“So I am hoping that in this election we would have lot more courage because if people will go and throw these things about and then they get into government, we are the ones that are going to pick up the pieces because then they cannot offer any solutions,” he stated.

