Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has expressed reservations about prophecies from colleague pastors on presidential elections.

The renowned man of God who did not mince words has stated he is totally against it.

However, he did not emphatically give his reasons.

“I am totally against pastors who will stand on their pulpit and declare who is going to become a President,” he said in an interview with Accra-based TV3, adding pastors sometimes miss it.

On the sidelines of this, Dr Tetteh was asked if he had any presidential ambition.

He responded, “I feel sad for the president. It is a headache. No, never.”

To him, doing God’s work was fulfilling and he has no regrets.

“I was supposed to be a career diplomat. I specialised in International Relations and have the chance to lecture the course in many universities but I must be honest with you, what I do today is satisfying. There is fulfillment in what I preach,” he added.

