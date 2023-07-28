Founder and Leader of Worldwide Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has recounted his experience the first time he smoked weed.

This, according to him, was during his secondary school days, stating it was under the influence of his colleagues.

He disclosed this as he warned the youth against peer pressure, adding bad company corrupts good character.

“I remember I once smoked weed in secondary school. I saw the sky very close, and I wanted to jump and touch it,” he told Kafui Dey on Accra-based GTV.

Dr Tetteh said he never mentioned his act or experience to anyone not even his parents.

They were, therefore, heartbroken when he decided to open up on it during a sermon after several years.

“The first time I preached and I said it at the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God, my parents cried. My father asked me if I really did that and I said yes.

“I smoked the thing and I saw the sky very close and I was wondering why nobody was touching the sky so I wanted to touch it,” he recounted.

His narration comes in the wake of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 Parliament has passed into law.

The passing will grant the Interior Ministry authority to issue licence for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3% utility content on dry weight spaces for industrial or medicinal purposes.

This comes after the Supreme Court impeded the initial passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.

The Apex Court said because there was no debate on the floor on that section, it was null and void.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, slammed the apex court for that order.

Parliament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, amended the law and inserted the same provision back into it.

