A woman who thought she could outwit prison officers landed herself behind bars when her smuggling agenda was discovered.

The unidentified young woman, under the guise of visiting a detained relation, made attempts to sell weed to some inmates.

The class A drug was neatly concealed in pepper and tomatoes after which the ingredient was covered with red cello tapes.

However, the prison officers who decoded her trick apprehended her, with one questioning the intent of the ingredients for the inmates who are not allowed to cook.

The lady, on realising that the officers had found out her trick, went down on her knees to beg but that did not spare her some beatings from the charged officers.

