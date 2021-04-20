Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong, is in no mood to treat Akuapem Poloo with kids gloves as he disagrees with those who have issues with her three-month sentence.

Mr Agyapong, known for his verbal tirades, especially his recent attack of a judge says the actress should have even gotten a year’s jail term.

He was reacting to those drawing politicians into the matter. “People easily criticize politicians but they don’t want us to criticize any other profession“, the MP said.

“It should serve as a deterrent, you’re naked on social media, she is cheap. You can bathe with your child that’s fine but to bring it to social media and you say what? There are copy cats who follow this so it should serve as a deterrent“, Kennedy Agyapong added.Akuapem Poloo and her son Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

He continued: “I don’t have a problem if you are a celebrity but there should be some decorum. The most annoying part is that her child is not a girl in this situation and you got a problem they gave her 90 days, she should have been given 1 year“.

Listen to him in the video below: