Domestic airline, PassionAir has explained the circumstances that led to its Kumasi-bound flight landing in Côte d’Ivoire.

The company says it had to land in the neighbouring country because of bad weather conditions.

The incident occurred on Monday, 17 April 2021, after PassionAir flight OP152 departed Accra at 17:45 for Kumasi but had to land in Côte d’Ivoire.

The company’s management has, through a press statement, explained that due to deteriorating weather conditions at the destination airport, Kumasi, the flight could not land.

The statement said a decision was made for the flight to proceed to the planned alternate airport in Abidjan after it was unable to land in Kumasi or return to Accra.

“Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11:20 pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra.

“Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.”

PassionAir has apologised for the diversion, saying it was necessary for the safety of persons on board.

“All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, this diversion was necessary as the safety of our passengers, crew and equipment is paramount,” it noted.

