The PassionAir flight OP 178 became the first ever all-female crew to fly from Accra to Tamale.

From the flight deck to the cabin, the all-female crew made history on Saturday, February 20.

The all-female first flight crew included Lead Cabin Crew, Judith Amoasi, Captain Eva Gichuru, First Officer, Shelia Njonjo and Cabin Crew, Judith Boachie.

According to the Ghanaian airline, this initiative, which now serves as a ‘historic moment’, seeks to inspire and empower all women across the world.

Pilot-in-command, Captain Eva Gichuru said when given the mandate, women can live beyond their potential.

“This flight indicates that whatever men can do, women can do and even better when given equal opportunities,” she stated.

PassionAir is a Ghanaian airline that started scheduled domestic operations in Ghana in August 2018.

The Ghanaian airline makes daily flights from Accra to Kumasi and to Tamale with strict enforcement of the Covid-19 safety protocols after the lift of restriction of air movement by President Nana Akufo-Addo.