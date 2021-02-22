Family members and sympathisers struggled with tears as the biological mother of Ghanaian musician Becca, Julie Yiadom-Oti, was laid to rest over the weekend.

Madam Oti-Yiadom passed on on January 7, 2021, in London after a short illness.

A burial service was held in a church but with no filing past as her casket remained closed and was adorned with colourful kente.

The burial was a private ceremony in strict adherence to the coronavirus protocol in Brompton, London.

Tributes were poured in from the deceased by her husband, children and friends who were present with Becca missing in action.

The local gospel song, Me wo Nyame otumfuo was played at the ceremony to rekindle the spirit of the bereaved family in their trying moments.

Before her death, she was in the news after she accused Becca’s husband, Dr Tobi Sannni Daniel, of creating a space between her daughter and herself after they tied the knot.

She again said among other things that the manager married Becca for money and not for love as fans think.

