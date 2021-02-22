Nigeria music star, Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi are proud parents as they have welcomed a baby boy!

The Wellingtons, who got married in November 2017, welcomed their son and first child four weeks ago.

However, they saved the childbirth announcement for madam Etomi’s birthday, today, February 22, 2021, for a joint celebration.

In a lengthy post eulogising his wife, Banky revealed how his wife means so much to her, tagging her as his love, world, lady, purpose partner and baby mama.

A piece of his love letter read: “Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong. You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more. Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through.”

The celebrity couple, who were devastated over an alleged miscarriage, are thankful God had exalted them in His own time.

“I’m thankful that you’re mine, and that God made everything beautiful in His time.

He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter. He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter. Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us,” he said.

Accompanying their announcement are some maternity photos of the couple.

Photos below:

