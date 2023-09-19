Prominent Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has given interesting reasons why she kept her now-husband, Banky W, waiting for over a year after he proposed marriage.

Sharing a message in church, Adesua said though she knew Banky’s feelings were genuine, she had to friend-zone him because she was awaiting for a clear signal from God on whether he was her ‘Mr Right’ or not.

She said that friendship played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of their marriage, as she was able to access him, both positive and negative, without being swayed by emotions.

Adesua explained further that ,she was initially scared because her life was already chaotic as a public figure, and did not want to be involved with another celebrity who would double her troubles.

“I friend-zoned him for two reasons. One, I wasn’t sure that I had heard from God about whether this person was actually my person. Second, marrying Banky W. I was like, my life on my own is chaotic enough, I would now marry Banky? No, no, no,” she said amid laughter.

Another reason, she said, is to build the friendship she has with Banky, as she understands that naturally, love fades, but friendship remains the same, and that is what has kept them going for years.

“Banky W is my guy. I mean if you take away romance and sex and everything that makes a marriage, he would still be my guy. Banky is my best friend.”

The couple, who got married in a lavish ceremony on November 19, 2017, has faced rumors and challenges in their marriage, including false accusations of infidelity.

Despite these ups and downs, they have remained strong and are now parents to a son named Hazaiah.

