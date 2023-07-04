Adesua Etomi, wife of singer Banky W has shamed haters who have speculated their marriage has hit rock bottom over alleged infidelity on the part of her husband.

There have been circulating rumours alleging that Banky W and his best friend, Niyola, are involved in a romantic relationship that has resulted in multiple abortions and a current pregnancy.

While both partners have not commented on the reports, their subsequent actions have suggested they are unperturbed by the ‘fake news’.

To further solidify their trust for each other, Adesua has dropped a positive comment on one of Niyola’s post, rubbishing any reports of bad blood between them.

Niyola shared a lovely video of herself singing a gospel song which Adesua replied that “Yes Lord. Nini. This voice. Always rooting for you.”

Banky W also dropped a brief reply, “Sinnnnnnng.”

The development has rekindled the seemingly fading controversy as the public have accused Adesua of covering up her husband’s shame.

However, Banky has responded that the backlash his family is facing is orchestrated by satanic elements determined to ruin his peace.

