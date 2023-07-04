Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable all-grown-up son.

Mr Mahama took to Instagram to share photos of the boy, Ibrahim Mahama Junior as he celebrates his birthday on Monday, July 3, 2023.

One of the photos captured the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Engineers and Planners sharing an adorable father-son moment in a hearty conversation.

Other pictures captured a solo moment of Junior glued to his phone.

Junior wore a white sneakers and t-shirt with a black shorts with white inscriptions to match.

Several followers who have sighted the photos have taken to Mr Mahama’s comment section to wish the young man well.

ALSO READ:

Check out the photos below: