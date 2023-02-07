Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has pledged his preparedness to support former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) ‘shark’, “Dr” Ninwie Leonard Lanyeli.

Mr Mahama, according to his aide, Rafik Mahama, has promised the best medical care to Leonard following which he will complete his remaining two years of the six years programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Rafik disclosed this in a Facebook post while announcing he has contacted Leonard’s family.

The aide indicated Mr Mahama will also support Leonard’s post-graduate studies either in Ghana or abroad and will be given the best of all the support he needs.

The businessman’s intervention comes after the story of the 33-year-old, who had to discontinue his doctor of optometry education at KNUST due to bipolar disorder 2, was first published by myjoyonline.com.

But for his health issues in 2012, Leonard ought to have been a working optometrist like many of his schoolmates.

His story has touched the hearts of many including the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital which has promised to provide him free psychiatric care.

In the first month, the hospital will conduct a complete evaluation of Leonard’s health to analyse his existing condition and check for any new issues that might have developed while he was out of the hospital.

The Director of the Hospital, Dr Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, who announced the intervention, said a one-month period would allow them to really examine Leonard’s condition.

The psychiatrist told JoyNews’ Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen that the facility will monitor Leonard’s medication compliance until he is stable.