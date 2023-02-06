Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital offers free treatment to former 'NSMQ shark'

The Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital has promised to provide free psychiatric care for the former National Science and Maths Quiz ‘shark’, “Dr” Ninwie Leonard Lanyeli.

In the first month, the hospital will conduct a complete evaluation of Leonard’s health to analyse his existing condition and check for any new issues that might have developed while he was out of hospital.

According to Dr Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, the Director of the Hospital, the one-month period would allow them to really examine Leonard’s condition.

“The one month will give us an opportunity to actually assess his condition and develop proper treatment plan,” Dr. Obeng said.

The psychiatrist told JoyNews’ Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen that the facility will monitor Leonard’s medication compliance until he is stable.

He says, because Leonard isn’t causing any major problems for anyone in society, he may not need to be admitted for a very long time.

“It is very probable if the diagnosis of bipolar disorder is confirmed, we will start medication for him. Differs from a different point in the illness – usually, people respond to medication faster while for others, it takes longer for them to respond. We start the treatment and see how well he can respond to the treatment,” he stated.

The Hospital, according to Dr Marfo, is trying to figure out the best way to get him back into some sort of career or schooling.

When asked how long he believes Leonard can stay in school to finish his programme, Dr. Marfo responded, “we have to see how he can respond to treatment before I can speak with confidence when Leonard can return to school.”

He added, “we have to see how he can respond to treatment. However, with bipolar disorder, his chances of recovering enough to go back to school are higher.”

Leonard’s mother

Leonard’s family has been made aware of the Hospital’s intervention, thus on Wednesday he will go to Ankaful to begin the treatment.

The story of the 33-year-old, who had to discontinue his doctor of optometry education at KNUST due to bipolar disorder 2, was first published by myjoyonline.

But for his health issues in 2012, Leonard ought to have been a working optometrist like many of his schoolmates.

What next after the Psychiatric Hospital’s intervention?

Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital’s intervention is just one of the many supports Leonard requires at this critical moment.

Leonard has two female and two male siblings. Both sisters are married, but neither is working.

Ninwie Nancy, who is 42 years old, is the first female child. She has completed junior high school. Ninwie Noella, the second child, is 38 years old, married, and unemployed with a senior high school diploma.

Ninwie Libanus, 30 years old, graduated from Jirapa Nursing Training College in 2017 with a diploma in Registered General Nursing.

His certificate is currently being held by the school since he was unable to pay his fees.

Libanus owes more than GH₵6,400 as fees as of 2021. After making a payment of GH₵4,000 cedis, he received official approval to sign up for the National Service.

“They haven’t officially given me the certificate. They only permitted me to register for the National Services in 2021,” he lamented.

Libanus still owes over GH₵2,400 four years after completion. In order to survive unending life challenges, he was forced to spend valuable time travelling to the southern part of the country and occasionally performing menial jobs.

“The only thing that kept me alive and strong was self-encouragement,” he said.

Libanus won’t likely get his certificate unless he pays all the outstanding fees.

In 1980, their mother, Ninwie Gladys, a ‘form four’ leaver, was employed as an ‘orderly’ at St. Joseph Hospital in Jirapa. She was laid off in 1993. Since then, she has been unemployed.

She fell from a height in 2018, breaking both of her hands, and had local treatment.

The father, Ninwie, served as the family’s rock. He made sure Leonard received the greatest care possible both at the university and the senior high school. He knew Leonard could replace him as the family’s rock.

He spent more than 35 years as a professional teacher, but his passing in 2011 made things worse for the family.

The family says that in order to restore Leonard’s health, they require any kind of financial, medical, and/or physical support. They believe that if he is healed, the family’s burden will reduce.

PS: Anyone willing to help could send an email to this reporter- mmnurudeen2011@yahoo.com