Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has accepted the reshuffle of the front bench of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

MyJoyOnline.com sources close to him say he also respects the intervention by former President John Dramani Mahama and the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the sources, Mr Iddrisu wants to maintain a “golden silence” on the matter.

However, he has pledged to fully support the new leadership led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Earlier in the day, the former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak in a Facebook post also accepted the decision of the party.

The Asawase MP who was unhappy with the decision says he has accepted it in the interest of the party.

He also thanked former President John Mahama for intervening in the matter.

“To all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle.

“I want to, first of all, thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.

“His Excellency’s intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle.”

Mr Muntaka, thus, urged the rank and file of the party to focus their energies towards the election 2024.

“We are for the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards the 2024 elections.”