The Narcotics Control Commission‘s (NACOC) Ghana Post Unit has intercepted six parcels of marijuana concealed in cocoa powder plastic containers.

The parcel, which was destined for the United Kingdom (UK), was discovered by officers of the commission on Friday, February 3, 2023.

This was at a time they were carrying out their normal routine of inspecting parcels brought to the post office to be sorted out before dispatching them to their final destination.

In a statement, NACOC said an investigation is ongoing to unravel the people behind the attempted export.

Meanwhile, the commission has cautioned those involved in the act to desist from such activities since they will be prosecuted if found culpable.