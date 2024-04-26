The police has arrested a man for attempting to abscond after being nabbed for possession of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

The incident occurred during routine inspections conducted at the Anloga Police Barrier in the Keta District of the Volta Region.

According to reports, the suspect was intercepted by Police personnel as his countenance attracted suspicion.

He was nabbed with a bag full of the illicit drugs and upon confrontation, he dumped the bag and took to his heels.

The four Police man quickly gave him a chase, apprehended and escorted him to his hideout, where additional bags containing what is believed to be the illicit substance were uncovered.

The man is currently in custody, and legal proceedings are expected to follow as investigations into the case continue.

