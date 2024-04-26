Fifa has announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Aramco.

The deal is in place until 2027, giving Aramco sponsorship rights for the men’s World Cup in 2026 and the Women’s World Cup the following year.

The company already has sponsorship deals within Formula 1 and is a partner of the International Cricket Council.

“Aramco has a strong track record of supporting world-class events, but also a focus on developing grassroots sport initiatives,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The partnership means the Gulf kingdom continues to increase its influence on sport globally.

Saudi Arabia has been accused by critics of investing in sport and using high-profile events to improve its international reputation – a process that has been labelled ‘sportswashing’.

A report published in November 2023 found that there were 312 sponsorship deals from Saudi Arabia across 21 sports.

It is the only bidder for the 2034 World Cup, officially launching its campaign in March after Australia pulled out of the running in October.

Fifa will confirm the hosts of the tournament later this year.