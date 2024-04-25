118 inmates have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre after a downpour on Wednesday night, April 24, caused extensive damage to the facility.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service on Thursday, April 25.

Duza noted that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, which allowed the inmates to flee.

In response, the NCoS swiftly activated its recapturing protocols, collaborating with other security agencies to recover 10 of the escaped inmates.

Efforts to recapture the remaining fleeing inmates are said to be ongoing.

The statement further noted that the Controller of Corrections assured the public that the situation was under control and urged them to carry on with their daily activities without fear.

The statement read in part, “A heavy downpour that lasted for several hours on the night of Wednesday, April 24, 2024, has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centres, Suleja, Niger state, as well as surrounding buildings, destroying parts of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of 118 inmates of the facility.

“The service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies, has so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot pursuit to recapture the rest.

“The service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era and that they are old and weak. The Service is making frantic efforts to ensure that all ageing facilities give way to modern ones.”

“The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Francis John, wishes to assure the public that the service is on top of the situation and that they should go about their normal businesses without fear or hindrance,” the statement added.