Ghana denying prison inmates the right to satisfy their sexual drive while in incarceration is a recipe for breeding homosexuals and lesbians in various

prisons which may eventually come to affect society when they are discharged.

This is, according to the Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Solomon Ebo Appiah, who has called for reviews of laws to enable inmates have sex.

He called on the Ghanaian government to reconsider the denial of prison inmates the satisfaction of their sexual desires while serving prison terms.

According to him, starvation could be a recipe for breeding homosexuals and lesbians in various prisons in the country which could eventually affect society when they are discharged from prison.

Additionally, it is also against inmates’ fundamental human rights as some inmates may be serving life imprisonment or over 20 years prison terms.

Mr Appiah added that it is prudent for their sexual satisfaction to be ensured, same way their physical and intellectual desires are met.

He appealed to human rights activists, Ghana Bar Association, Parliament, civil society, religious groups and especially the media to debate on the way forward to reconsider the law that denies prison inmates right to have sex.

He made this call when he joined officials of Complementary Education Agency to graduate 43 inmates who have complete Functional Literacy programme at Ankaful Maximum Prison Complex.

These 43 inmates are yet to enroll into formal education at the prison.

The Central Regional Commander for Ghana Prison Service who also doubles as the Officer-In-Charge for Ankaful Maximum Prison Complex, Akwesi Asamoah Afenning, said the call by the KEEA MCE is worth considering as some states in the United States of American are practicing it.

He also said non-custodial bill which is currently in Parliament can also consider the request.