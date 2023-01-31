Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, turned 52 years on January 29, 2023, and to mark his special day, he dropped throwback photos from his hay days.

From baby photos to his youthful days, Mr Mahama gave people a view of how life was when growing up.

The video also highlighted some of the greatest achievements in his life, from winning awards to citations from various renowned platforms.

Apart from achievements, the video also threw a spotlight on his lavish lifestyle.

There were aspects of his life from Ada where he was spotted cruising on his private boat and taking memorable pictures in his luxurious private jet.

Check out the photos below: