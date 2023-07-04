Brighton are interested in Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi assesses his midfield options for the club’s first season in Europe.

Kudus is one of a number of players Brighton are looking at, although a move to the Amex Stadium for the 22-year-old Ghana international is not close to happening as it stands.

Kudus, under contract to Ajax until 2025, rejected a one-year extension in April and is keen to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are among those that have tracked Kudus, although Arsenal and United have strengthened their midfield options in the current transfer window with the respective signings from Chelsea of Kai Havertz and — pending a medical — Mason Mount.

Ajax’s asking price for the attack-minded Kudus is around £40million, which is £10million more than the club-record fee paid by Brighton for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford in May.

Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

He also scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

