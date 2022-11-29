Mohammed Kudus has dominated the headlines following his impressive performance against South Korea on Monday.

The 22-year-old attacker scored twice as Ghana secured a 3-2 win over the Asian side at the Education City Stadium in the game two fixtures of the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking after the game, head coach for the side, Otto Addo lauded the performance of the Ajax forward.

According to him, the former FC Nordsjaelland star has a good character with intelligence on the field of play but urged him to improve his defensive work.

READ ALSO

“He’s a good character,” said coach Otto Addo.

“He’s a very good guy who one against one is fast. He has very good game intelligence.

“He has to work more defensively, this is for sure, but he is on the right track to be a great, great player,” he added.

Kudus made a piece of history, his double the first by a Ghanaian in a World Cup match.

Ghana will wrap up their group phase game against Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.