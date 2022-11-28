The Black Stars of Ghana secured their first win of the 2022 World Cup against South Korea on Monday afternoon at the Education City Stadium.

Otto Addo and his charges headed into the game knowing that they have to win to keep their hopes alive after losing 3-2 to Portugal in their opener at the 974 Stadium.

The Koreans started the game by pressing Ghana in the first 10 minutes but the Black Stars kept their shape and composure.

The Black Stars gradually warmed themselves into the game after containing the pressure from the Asian side.

Ghana finally found the back of the net after Mohammed Salisu connected Jordan Ayew’s freekick in the 24th minute.

Ghana kept the pressure and dictated the pace and the areal balls. In the 34th minute, Mohammed Kudus headed home a cross from Jordan Ayew to make it 2:0.

The Black Stars held their nerves and kept on threatening the opposition’s goalpost.

The first 45 minutes ended 2:0 in favour of Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance at the global’s biggest football tournament.

In the second half, Ghana started well but two quick goals from Gue-sung Cho unsettled Ghana.

The Black Stars looked jittery anytime the Koreans are in possession but a build-up from the back restored the Black Stars’ lead.

Kudus connected Gideon Mensah’s cross to make it 3:2 for Ghana in the 69th minute.

Korea came close to scoring from a free kick but Ati Zigi punched the ball away.

Denis Odoi, Kofi Kyereh, and Kamaldeen Sulemana came on in place of Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, and Tariq Lamptey.

Kofi Kyereh also came close in the 81st minute but he dispossessed the ball in the 18-yard box of the Koreans.

Ghana maintained their composure but it was pulsating during added time. The Black Stars sat deep and invited the Koreans.

However, Ghana secured all three points to snatch their first win of the tournament.

Paulo Bento was, however, sent off for contesting the decision of the referee after ending the game.

What next?

Ghana will play their final group game on Friday against Uruguay at the Al Januob Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.