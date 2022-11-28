A photo of former President John Agyekum Kufuor with First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia has warmed hearts after it surfaced on social media.

The photo was taken when the trio graced the launch of Ama Bame Busia’s memoir, The Bittersweet Pill of Politics in Accra last week.

Mrs Bawumia as usual displayed her colourful fashion sense likewise Mrs Akufo-Addo and beamed with smiles.

The Second Lady wore a long dress and matching headgear with a brown bag with her golden coloured earring, bracelet and wristwatch all blended in with the colour of her dress.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, wore a colourful Kaba and slit with her usual ponytail hairstyle while Mr Kufuor was adorned in long sleeves with a sun hat to complement his looks.

Other dignitaries also present were Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Madam Joyce Aryee and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

