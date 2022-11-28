A London-based Ghanaian woman, identified simply as Louisa, has counted herself unfortunate to be one of the many whose marriages hit rock bottom over infidelity.

Louisa, who tied the knot in the early 2000s, was faced with a devastating divorce after she got wind of her husband’s sexual exploitations with his own cousin.

Narrating the genesis in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Adom TV’s Okukuseku Talk show, she recounted how her husband persuaded her to let his cousin travel from Ghana to live with them in London to seek greener pastures.

Louisa stated that she paid some of the bills and accommodated her in her own house, with the hope the said cousin would help in caring for their children.

According to her, all was rosy from 2009 when the cousin entered their home, until she was hinted by some persons who knew of the amorous relationship between her husband and his cousin.

“So I travelled back to Ghana for holidays and I accidentally mentioned it to some relatives that my husband’s cousin was living with us. Immediately they were alarmed and they told me everyone in the area is aware of the news that my husband has been sleeping with his cousin. Even my husband’s own family is aware,” she said.

Louisa continued that the sibling-lovers initially denied every allegation until the said cousin found out she was pregnant and was under duress to terminate the pregnancy.

“She confessed that she is pregnant and I asked her who was responsible and she pointed my husband. Immediately she went on her knees and started apologising. She blamed my husband for pestering her with sexual demands.”

A then heartbroken Louisa said she sent both her husband and his cousin out of her home and began procedure to annul their marriage.

After years of legal battle, Louisa has gained her freedom and she has gone ahead to marry a second time.

