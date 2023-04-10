Marriage is ordained to be a sanctuary filled with happiness but that was not the case of a UK-based-Ghanaian woman, Obaa Yaa Pokua.

At age 20, she married the love of her life, a man who possesses all the physical masculine stature every woman would dream of.

He is good looking, tall with a beautiful chocolate complexion and she felt she had won a jackpot.

Though her family did not approve of the marriage, Obaa Yaa was confident in her man. The first four years of her marriage was quite okay and they produced three children.

But in the fifth year, she said she was faced with serious emotional abuse by her controlling husband.

“He stopped me from calling my family in Ghana and friends in UK to be able to control me” she bemoaned.

Obaa Yaa said she suffered mental trauma and she was in and out of psychiatric hospital but her husband cared less about her predicament.

“I went insane. When the mental episodes come, I become numb and speechless. Though I was not aggressive, you can’t control me,” she told host Emelia Brobbey during Adom TV‘s Okukuseku show.

Obaa Yaa said her condition became worse and was put on antidepressant medication to treat her depression and anxiety.

Amid tears, she said was heartbroken whenever her children witness her mental episodes.

Yet, she stayed in the marriage for 15 more excruciating years, but finally gathered strength to walk away.

“I left the marriage at age 40. I stayed that long because of my children. I didn’t want them to grow up in a broken home. It’s only God who helped me through” she said.

After her divorce, Obaa Yaa said she has fully recovered from depression.

Watch video below:



